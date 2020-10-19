The Kapil Sharma Show: Laxmi Narayan Tripathi Shoots with 'Laxmmi Bomb' Stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani

The promotions for Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb have kick-started. Akshay shared a glimpse from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show when he went there to promote the upcoming film with Kiara.

Interestingly, transgender rights activist, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi was also present with the two of them for the movie promotion. Tweeting their picture together, Akshay wrote, “Three’s not always a crowd! Team #LaxmmiBomb with the real Laxmi on sets of #TheKapilSharmaShow today (sic)!”

Laxmi and Kapil Sharma, who is the host of the show, retweeted Akshay’s picture and thanked him. Laxmi wrote that it was her pleasure to share the stage with Akshay and Kiara. Kapil gave his best wishes to the team of the movie and thanked Akshay for the fun they had while shooting the show.

Thank you for all the love n fun we had on shoot after so long paji u were on fire as always.. lots of love n respect ❤️ best wishes to u n the whole team of #LaxmiBomb #LaxmiBombontkss #TheKapilSharmaShow https://t.co/eA28HA1k3G — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) October 18, 2020

Kiara, who is starring opposite Akshay in the film, also retweeted the lovely picture of the three guests. Speaking about Laxmmi Bomb, which is the Hindi remake of his Tamil film series Kanchana, Raghava Lawrence said that initially the plans were to keep the name same in the Hindi version too, but later, in order to have a name which can appeal to the Hindi audience, the name Laxmmi Bomb was decided.

The film that will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9 has an important character of a transgender. Raghava said that he focussed on the community because after listening to the stories of transgender people, he wanted to tell them through Laxmmi Bomb.

The director had further said that Akshay portraying a transgender in the movie will help its message to reach to a wider audience. Laxmmi Bomb’s latest song Burj Khalifa, featuring Akshay and Kiara was released on October 18 and has already received over one crore views on YouTube.

Burj Khalifa has been received well by Bollywood lovers who are leaving positive feedback in the comments section.