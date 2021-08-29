The Kapil Sharma Show: Men's and Women's Hockey Teams Match Wits with Comics This Weekend

Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams were seen in a light-hearted mood on The Kapil Sharma Show’s Saturday episode. The players, who have already displayed their talent at the Tokyo Olympics this year, also proved that they can match wits with the comedians on the show. Kapil said that it was an honour and a privilege to have the two teams, who have made India proud, as his guests on the show.

As part of the women’s Hockey team, Rani Rampal, Savita, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu, Gurjit Kaur and Navneet were seen on the show. From the men’s team, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, and Harmanpreet Singh were the guests. Commenting on the fact there were five Punjabis among the guests, Kapil joked, “Did Sidhuji send you to take someone else’s place?", hinting at judge Archana Puran Singh.

The men’s team recounted their experience of talking to PM Narendra Modi after their bronze win at the Olympics. They also talked about dealing with the language barrier in Japan and other countries.

When Kapil asked Lalit Upadhyay on how he decided to join the sport instead of studying further. Lalit replied, “Padhai ki baat karein toh hum bhi utna hi gaye hai college jitna aap gaye hai (I have also studied as much as you)." His hilarious answer left everyone in splits.

The women’s team fielded questions on whether they like to wear makeup or not. One of the players also mimicked Bharti Singh, leaving her stumped. All the players also danced on the stage with the show’s team.

