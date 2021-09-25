The Kapil Sharma Show: Mohammad Kaif Roasts Comedian, Virender Sehwag Says 'Galat Aadmi Se Panga Le Liya'

The Kapil Sharma Show, which started last month after a hiatus of six months, is garnering a lot of buzz due to its hilarious cast and entertaining guests. From the very first episode of the new season, host Kapil Sharma and his team of talented comedians have turned the show into a laugh riot. On the upcoming episode of the show cricket legends Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif will appear as special guests. In the promos released for the episode, we see the cricketers sharing funny anecdotes from their lives as a part of the Indian cricket team.

In the latest promo we saw Kapil asked Kaif why he has not appeared on the show, even though it first aired in 2013. The comedian asked in Hindi, “You didn’t know the way to the show or did no one tell you that you’re so popular that you can appear on the show?” To this, Kaif said, “I’ve known Kapil even before his show became a hit. After the show became popular, we met and interacted but he never invited me to the show.” To this Sehwag said, “Galat aadmi se panga le liya (You have messed with the wrong person)."

During his segment called ‘Post ka post-mortem’ Kapil teased Kaif about his selfie with Aishwarya Rai. The comedian read out a comment from a troll, who said “Aishwarya ji dhyaan rakhna… yeh fielding mein kuch zyada hi acche hai (Aishwarya be careful, he’s too good at fielding.” The cricketer could be seen feeling embarrassed in the promo.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar. Rochelle Rao and Sumona Chakravarti are recurring cast on the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here