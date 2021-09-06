The Kapil Sharma Show: Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Spill Family Secrets

Veteran actress Neetu Singh Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni appeared as special guests on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday. The mother-daughter duo spilled several interesting secrets of the Kapoors on the show, leaving everyone in splits. Neetu looked stunning in a neon top and ripped denim which she teamed with black blazer. On the other hand, Riddhima dazzled in a bottle green jumpsuit.

Coincidentally, Neetu and Riddhima’s episode premiered on the same weekend as Rishi Kapoor’s 69th birth anniversary. Neetu and Rishi had visited the popular comedy show in 2017. The couple had appeared on the show to promote Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography Khullam Khulla.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni makes on-screen debut

Riddhima made her first ever on-screen debut with The Kapil Sharma Show. Neetu Kapoor mentioned that Riddhima couldn’t have had a better opportunity. During her debut appearance, Riddhima revealed her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor’s on the show. She shared how Ranbir used to take her things to gift to his girlfriends. “Main London se wapis aayi, holiday ke time, and uski ek friend,” and Neetu cut her to say, “girlfriend”. With a laugh, she carried on, “Uski girlfriend ghar pe aayi. Usne ek top pehana tha aur mujhe laga yeh top nahi mil raha tha (His girlfriend came home one day wearing a top, and I was like I couldn’t find this top). That’s when I got to know he has been taking my clothes and gifting it to her."

Neetu Singh reveals she gave up on films after Rishi Kapoor came into her life

In a candid conversation, when host Kapil Sharma asked Neetu Kapoor about the maximum films she did between the 70s to 80s, she replied: “Yes, I did maximum films between 1973 to 1980, around 70 to 80. I started at 5 and married at 20, it was 15 years of long experience in working. I had nothing against fame because I was a superstar as in when I used to move out from my balcony, there were around 300–400 people standing and cheering baby Sonia. So, to be famous was not a big thing and then Rishi Kapoor came into my life who wanted my time, and due to which it was a bit chaotic to handle both films and Rishi, so I gave up on films."

Neetu Kapoor says Kapoors have ‘fake arrogance’

Neetu Kapoor said that the Kapoor family members have “fake arrogance." When Kapil asked Neetu about the Kapoor family and their anger, she hilariously said, “Kapoors ka na ek fake arrogance hai, Kapoor arrogance (Kapoors have fake arrogance). Upar se rubaab, andar se lallu hai (a facade of pride but a fool inside)." This left Riddhima stunned while Kapil and Archana Puran Singh couldn’t help laughing out loud.

Kapil Sharma reveals he was scared of Rishi Kapoor

Kapil Sharma recalled the time the production team extended an invite to Rishi Kapoor for the show and were contemplating on how to request him to bring Neetu Kapoor along. “Rishi sir was going to come, everyone was scared to request Rishi sir to bring Neetu ma’am with him. Production called him as well, ‘Sir, Neetu ji ko bulana hai.’ (He replied) ‘Toh call her, why are you calling me?’ Kapil said. “I called Neetu ma’am at 10 in the night and asked, ‘Ma’am, Rishi ji is not with you no?’ She replied, ‘If my husband isn’t with me at 10 in the night, then where will he be?’” he hilariously shared the anecdote.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

