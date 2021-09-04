The Kapil Sharma Show: Neetu Kapoor Hilariously Trolls Kapoors, Says They Have 'Fake Arrogance'

Sony Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show has been a permanent weekend fixture for many. The show’s fans wait for each new episode with bated breath. These episodes are graced by celebrity guests who answer host Kapil Sharma’s hilarious questions and the ensemble cast’s antics. The show has kept many entertained and hopeful even during tough times — providing a ray of hope and joyous laughter with his comedy, and the joy increases manifold when celebrities share their thoughts and anecdotes. It has always taken the entertainment quotient notches higher and maintained its top spot as the audiences’ favourite comedy pick.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be the guests for the upcoming episode. Neetu will be seen opening up about the ‘fake arrogance’ in the Kapoor family members. Sony Television posted a clip of the upcoming episode on its Instagram handle. In the video, she can be heard saying that Kapoors have fake arrogance, they maintain a facade of pride but are nothing but fools inside. Her response surprised Ridhima, whereas Kapil and Archana Puran Singh are seen laughing helplessly at Neetu’s words. She has always been known for her outspoken nature in interviews and shows.

The channel shared another clip where Kapil shared an incident when the production team extended an invitation to late actor Rishi Kapoor to be a guest at the show. But they also wanted his wife to accompany him. When the production team asked the late actor about the request, he replied that they should call her instead.

The yesteryear actress had made many appearances with her late husband at Kapil’s show. The pair last came to the show in 2017 to promote his autobiography, Khullam Khulla. In his last years, he did impressive films like Mulk, Kapoor & Sons, 102 Not Out and Rajma Chawal. He passed away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

