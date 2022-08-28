The Kapil Sharma Show New Season 1st Pics Out; PV Sindhu, Other Indian CWG 2022 Winners To Kick Off Return

The Kapil Sharma Show is officially returning to the small screen and host-comedian Kapil Sharma has revealed that the first guests are the winners of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games from India. Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Kapil revealed that CWG medalists PV Sindhu, Nikhat Zareen, Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh and Nayanmoni Saikia will likely be seen in the first episode of the comedy show.

Sharing a solo picture from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with each medalist, Kapil wrote, “It was a pleasure hosting our Golden Girls on #tkss who made the whole Nation proud in CommonWealth Games 2022. Pic 1 – @pvsindhu1 gold medal in badminton. Pic 2 – #lovelychoubey Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 3 – @zareennikhat Gold Medal in Boxing. Pic 4 – #ruparanitirkey Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 5 – #pinkisingh Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 6 – #nayanmonisaikia Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl.”

Kapil also announced The Kapil Sharma Show returns on September 10.

Fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement over the show’s return. “Super excited for #TheKapilSharmaShow,” a fan wrote. “Superb Kapil sir,” added another.

The makers released a promo of the show recently, raising excitement among all. The promo featured Kapil Sharma along with his team Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh. It also revealed that popular television actress Srishty Rode will also be joining the show this time. Other new faces in the promo included — Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski.

It was also reported that Krushna Abhishek will not be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show this time. Confirming the same, Krushna said, “Not doing it. Agreement issues.” Later, E-Times reported that Krushna decided to quit the show because of salary issues.

