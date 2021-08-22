The Kapil Sharma Show New Season Has Plenty of Pandemic Jokes, Kiku Sharda's Hilarious Lawyer Character

The most awaited comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show has returned after going off air in January earlier this year. Kapil was back with his team of comics Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek trying to tickle our funny bones. The show has retained most of it’s usual charm and as new things are being experimented with as well. Here is our first impression of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Pandemic jokes

Kapil starts the show with loads of pandemic, social distancing and vaccination jokes that are both relatable and funny. Kapil’s fast talk and the ability to take jokes on himself will leave you amused. He also cracks a couple of funny ones on his team of musicians and Archana, setting the tone for the rest of the show. During his solo act, he also invited Ajay Devgn, who arrives to promote his film Bhuj: The Pride of India. Ajay questions Kapil on his second child and gets a humourous response. Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk also join the show at this point adding more glamour to the night.

Kiku’s hilarious new character

Kiku is one of the most loved characters on the show. In this season, he returns with a new character, that of a lawyer named Damodar Jethmalani. He rides on two carts during his entry which was a nod to Ajay’s entry in Phool Aur Kaante. He wears a bald wig and Kapil comments on his thick hair growth near his ears. They evoke a few funny moments when Kiku takes over and converses with the guests. He gives them advice of getting patents. He tells Nora to patent Haye Garmi phrase so that she can get royalty money. He dances and shares many funny moments with them all.

The new segment: Post Ka Postmortem

The new segment Post Ka Postmortem looks at celebrity social media profiles and digs out hilarious comments that netizens have made on their posts. The cast of Bhuj and Kapil are left amused at some of the comments that have been dropped on pictures of Ajay and Nora. This segment is the new addition and also the most interesting aspect of the show.

Krushna, Chandan and Sumona’s return

Krushna puts up a Sanjay Dutt act and leaves everyone impressed with his mimicry and fast talk. He also dances with Nora. Interestingly, Krushna also makes some comments on Govinda, his uncle, despite the latter time and again objecting to it. Everyone is left amazed as he makes a couple of jokes with Govinda’s reference. This becomes the highlight of his act.

Sumona returns as Bhuri and Chandan flirts with her while making jokes at her expense. Their short segment adds to the fun segment as Sumona says that she wasn’t in the Kapil Sharma Show promo because ‘starts don’t need promos’.

Sonakshi Sinha, who plays a part in Bhuj, also joins the team via video conferencing and promises she will come to the show when she gets time off from the shoot. She indulges in fun banter with Kapil.

Krushna returns as Sapna

Krushna returns as fan favourite character Sapna, the massage girl. He also reminds Ajay that they worked in Bol Bachchan and urges him to announce a sequel to film so that he does not have to ‘dress up like a woman to earn money on the show’. Sapna leaves everyone laughing and even puts up a dance act to wind things up.

In the next episode, Akshay Kumar arrives with team Bell Bottom. Comedians Sudesh Lehri and Bharti Singh will also be seen joining the show.

