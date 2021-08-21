The Kapil Sharma Show: Premiere Date, Time, First Guests and Everything That You Need to Know

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback on the small screen and fill your days with jokes, laughter, and happiness. Some of Bollywood’s most popular celebrities arrive as guests on the show to promote their films and TV shows. Comedian Kapil Sharma is the lead host, while the remaining star cast pours in their support with their strong performances. Now, after much anticipation the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to premiere tonight, i.e. August 21.

When and Where to watch?

The grand premiere of The Kapil Sharma Show will take place on August 21 at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. Those who don’t have access to the channel can watch the comedy show on SonyLiv app. Just like the previous season, every week, the show will air on Saturday and Sunday, at 9:30 pm. The weekends are for sure will be loaded with laughter.

Cast:

Apart from celebrities revealing their darkest secret and sharing gossips of the B-Town, Kapil and his dream team brings new elements to the table. Disguised as different characters, the cast leaves you in splits with their comedy timing and hilarious acts. While Archana Puran Singh will be back as the permanent guest on the show, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri, and Rajiv Thakur are a part of the team. Rochelle Rao aka Lottery has also been roped in for the new season of The Kapil Sharma show.

First Guest

Kapil never disappoints in bringing some of Bollywood’s popular and known faces. In the latest edition of the show, the star cast of Bhuj and Bell Bottom will grace the show. From the promo, it was learned that Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will be the first guest. Akshay has been one of the stars who has appeared on Kapil’s show for the maximum number of times. In the promo shared by the channel, Akshay hilariously jokes that he does films only because he wants to keep coming to The Kapil Sharma Show again and again. Ajay Devgn and Nora Fatehi will also grace Kapil’s show this weekend.

