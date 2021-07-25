The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Comedians Urge Fans to Get Vaccinated Soon

The popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show will be back on television after a long hiatus. The show, which last aired in January of this year, will be back soon according to the latest promo released by the makers. The show went off air on January 31 this year, right before Kapil had his second child with wife Ginny Chatarth. The Covid-19 pandemic was also another reason why the show went on a hiatus.

The latest promo features Kapil, Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. In the promo the actors were seen taking pictures at a vaccination centre and saying, “seat confirmed." Then Kapil went on to say that everyone from the team have taken their two doses of vaccination. He also urged his fans to get fully vaccinated and confirm their presence as an audience of the show. They were then all seen dressed in black on a red carpet, where Kapil also poked fun at Archana.

Before the shoot for the new season commenced, Kapil shared a selfie from the vaccination centre that featured on the promo. He wrote, “Are you? #vaccinated #covid #covid19 #2021 #tkss3 #thekapilsharmashow."

Meanwhile, Sumona Chakravarti, who plays Bhoori in the show has been noticeably absent from the show’s promos. After the first promos dropped, the actress took to Instagram stories to post a couple of cryptic messages indicating that she is sad to have been left out of the show. However, till now neither Sumona nor the makers have officially commented on her absence from the promos.

