The Kapil Sharma Show Promo Leaves Fans Excited But Some Miss Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek

Kapil Sharma is coming back with his popular and much-loved television show, The Kapil Sharma Show. While fans are eagerly waiting for fun-filled weekends to return, the makers have now dropped another promo of the show leaving all super-excited.

The promo begins with Sumona Chakravarti telling Kapil that they are married for tow years now. However, Kapil jokes that everything that happened during the coronavirus-induced lockdown is invalid for him. “Lockdown mein jo bhi hua, cancel. Voh main nahi maanta (Whatever happened during the lockdown is cancelled. I don’t consider it valid),” he says. This leaves Archana Puran Singh burst out into laughter. Following this, the cast tries to rejig his memory but all efforts go in vain.

Several fans reacted to the promo and shared that they are super excited about the show. “I love you kapil paa ji,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Eagerly waiting for new episodes.”

However, several fans also shared that they miss Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. “Sunil or krushna ko bulaiye mil kar kaam kijiye india ko hasaiye (Get Sunil and Krushna on-board too. Make India laugh together),” one of the comments read. “Sunil grover ko lao yr mazza aa jayega (It will be fun if Sunil Grover returns),” another person shared.

Both, Sunil and Krushna were earlier part of The Kapil Sharma Show. While Sunil left the show in September 2018, Krushna recently announced that he will not be a part of the upcoming season of TKSS. “Not doing it. Agreement issues,” he had said. Later, E-Times reported that Krushna decided to quit the show because of salary issues. However, there was no official confirmation to this.

Meanwhile, other actors who will be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show include Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh. Popular television actress Srishty Rode has also joined the show now. Other new faces are – Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski. The show will premiere on September 10.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here