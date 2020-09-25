The Kapil Sharma Show: Puneet Issar, Nitish Bharadwaj and Other Cast Members of Mahabharata to Appear as Guests

The upcoming episode to be aired on Sunday, September 27 will be a big moment in the history of Kapil Sharma headlined comedy show. It will be a trip down memory lane for viewers of The Kapil Sharma Show as cast members of B. R. Chopra's television adaptation of the Hindu epic Mahabharata will join the stage as guests.

TKSS cast will welcome the five lead actors of 1988's cult show on Sunday. The forthcoming episode's guests include Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan, Puneet Issar, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan who portrayed the characters of Lord Krishna, Yudhishthir, Duryodhan, Shakuni and Arjuna, respectively.

The veteran actors of the iconic mythological show will grace the show with their presence making a magnificent entry on the sets seated on a rath. The star cast will come together to ruminate the good old days and share individual experiences. They will each share rare and special memories from the time during the filming of the series.

The promos are already creating hype among the fans of the long running Indian show. Earlier this week, fans got a sneak-peek into the behind-the-scenes (BTS) moments of the episode. Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma mentioned that he will be interacting with cast of Mahabharata and also asked fans to send in their requests and questions in comments.

In a fresh post, it is revealed which stars will mark their presence on the Maha episode of the comedy talk show. Kapil took to his social media handle to name reveal the guests on his show.

Kapil Sharma had also invited the lead cast of another popular mythological series Ramayana. Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri appeared on his show. The popular mythological series was re-aired on Doordarshan during lockdown, around March-April-May.