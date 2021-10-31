The Kapil Sharma Show: Rajkummar Rao Confirmed His November Wedding with Patralekhaa?

Rajkummar Rao, who appeared as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday alongside his Hum Do Hamare Do co-star Kriti Sanon, revealed that when he first met his girlfriend Patralekhaa, she assumed that he is a “cheap man" just like his character in Love Sex Aur Dhokha. He said, “Unko laga tha ki yeh aisa hi neech aadmi hai toh mujhse baat nahi kar rahi thi (She was not talking to me because she thought that I was a cheap man, just like my character).”

Read: Rajkummar Rao to Marry Patralekhaa in November? Here’s What We Know

He further revealed that before he met her, he watched an advertisement of hers and thought to himself, “Kitni pyaari ladki hai, isse toh shaadi karni chahiye (She is so adorable, she is marriage material).” At this, the comedy talk show host Kapil Sharma teased him, “Ek doosre ki ad aur film hi dekh rahe ho ki dono mil ke ghar bhi dekh rahe ho koi (Are you only watching each other’s films and ads or also looking at homes together)?” Rajkummar admitted, “Nahi, ghar bhi dekh rahe hai (No, we are looking at a home together too).”

Meanwhile, a report in ETimes suggests that Rajkummar will be tying the nuptial knot in November this year. The dates are November 10, 11 and 12.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.