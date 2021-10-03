The Kapil Sharma Show: Randhir Kapoor Recalls His Romantic Scenes, Leaves Karisma Kapoor Red-faced

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show saw actress Karisma Kapoor and her father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor as guests. The father-daughter duo spoke in length about the Kapoor family and their films. During the episode, Karisma also celebrated 26 years of her film Jeet, which starred her alongside Salman Khan and Sunny Deol.

Randhir, who has many hit films to his credit, was asked by the comedy talk show host Kapil Sharma about the popular song Aap Yahan Aaye Kis Liye from his film Kal Aaj Aur Kal, co-starring his estranged wife Babita Kapoor. One of the lines in the song goes ‘shaadi ka iraada hai (I want to marry you)’. Kapil asked, “Yeh story ki demand thi ki aapke andar se nikli thi yeh demand (Was this included in the script or was it your own demand that you expressed)?” Randhir replied, “Meri demand pehle bani hui thi isliye maine ki (I already wanted to marry her, that is why I was a part of such a song).”

The veteran actor was further quizzed by Kapil about his father, late actor Raj Kapoor’s romantic scenes. Kapil asked if the late actor would find an excuse to send him away. Radhir quipped, “Aise maine 1,500 romantic scene kiye hai. Kaiyon ke saath main really karna chahta tha (That way, I have done 1,500 romantic scenes. I really wanted to do it with some). Aur kaiyon ke saath kabhi nahi karna chahta tha (And there were some with whom I never wanted to do it).” Leaving Karisma red-faced.

