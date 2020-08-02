The Kapil Sharma Show Returns, Fans Pour In Love For Sonu Sood

The popular comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma show returned with its first episode since the Coronavirus lockdown was announced. The special guest was actor Sonu Sood, who has been tirelessly working to help hundreds of migrants and workers during the lockdown. Not only did he send hundreds of migrants home from different cities, he has also launched an app to help them find jobs once the Covid-19 crisis is over.

On the show, host Kapil Sharma played a video compilation of people's testimonies, who were helped by Sonu. The actor was seen getting emotional, along with the people who talked about their difficulties and how the actor helped them.

After the episode aired, fans started flooding Twitter with their reactions about The Kapil Sharma Show. Many called Sonu a hero in real-life, while others said that he proved humanity still exists in the world. Take a look at fan reactions below:

#TheKapilSharmaShow Hit the like if you cry (emotional) too today in Kapil sharama show@SonuSood love u sir. I get emotional and cry for few minutes , pic.twitter.com/Mj2RSslBlb — Vikash Kumar (@vikash_kumar__) August 1, 2020

#TheKapilSharmaShow After all the Sadness,finally i can now get the much needed happiness from you @KapilSharmaK9 hey,you r my favourite.i can't tell you that how mch ily,"khud jese bhi jee rhe ho,fir bhi dusro ko hasana mene aapse sikha hai jee"^Bhole nd radha rani bless uhh pic.twitter.com/LOhBjqRpUx — Shyama_pathak (@Shyamapathak2) August 1, 2020

The Man Who Proves Humanity Still Exists.. ❤️ Your concern towards society in this pandemic time was Truly amazing U deserve all the blessings !!@SonuSood sir Mahadev khush rakhe hmesha aapko and aapki family ko ❤️#TheKapilSharmaShow #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/gNiLiSQxJX — Jyoti Suman (@Jas23478675) August 1, 2020

On the work front, Sonu will be next seen in Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar.