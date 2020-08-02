MOVIES

3-MIN READ

The Kapil Sharma Show Returns, Fans Pour In Love For Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood in The Kapil Sharma Show

Sonu Sood in The Kapil Sharma Show

After the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show aired post the covid-19 lockdown, fans poured in love for Sonu Sood, who was the first guest on the show.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 2, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
The popular comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma show returned with its first episode since the Coronavirus lockdown was announced. The special guest was actor Sonu Sood, who has been tirelessly working to help hundreds of migrants and workers during the lockdown. Not only did he send hundreds of migrants home from different cities, he has also launched an app to help them find jobs once the Covid-19 crisis is over.

On the show, host Kapil Sharma played a video compilation of people's testimonies, who were helped by Sonu. The actor was seen getting emotional, along with the people who talked about their difficulties and how the actor helped them.

View this post on Instagram

Hassi ke manch par nazar aayenge jazbat jab aayenge India ke asli hero Sonu Sood, #TheKapilSharmaShow ke naye episodes mein aaj raat 9:30 baje.⁣ @kapilsharma @kikusharda @chandanprabhakar @krushna30 @bharti.laughterqueen @sumonachakravarti @banijayasia @archanapuransingh @sonu_sood

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on

After the episode aired, fans started flooding Twitter with their reactions about The Kapil Sharma Show. Many called Sonu a hero in real-life, while others said that he proved humanity still exists in the world. Take a look at fan reactions below:

On the work front, Sonu will be next seen in Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar.

