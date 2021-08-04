The Kapil Sharma Show to Have Akshay Kumar, Team Bell Bottom as Guests in First Episode

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is returning with ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with his entire team after a short break. The show will go on air from August 21. The comedian recently shared a promo video on his social media account announcing the season 3 of the show. Kapil and the entire team can be seen having fun in their unique way in the video. Now, the first guest of the show has also been revealed.

According to entertainment portal Bollywood Life, super star Akshay Kumar will be the first guest of the new season.

Akshay will come with the team of his film Bell Bottom. It goes without saying that the combination of The Kapil Sharma Show and Akshay Kumar itself means double the entertainment. Fans are really excited about this new film of Akshay. Bell Bottom will be the first big movie that will be released in theatres after the second wave of Covid-19. The trailer of the film has already been released. Apart from Akshay, the cast of the film also includes Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

As far as Kapil’s show is concerned, some changes have been made for the new season. Audience will be able to witness some new faces, whereas Sumona Chakravarti will reportedly be no longer part of the show in this season. The decision has actually left her fans disappointed as Sumona was a part of the show for a very long time. Sumona gained a lot of popularity with her character Bhuri on the show. Even the audience became used to watching her in her character and her bittersweet chemistry with Kapil.

It is a great news for the fans of the show that they will get their regular dose of entertainment once again. As much as people love the show, they have missed it a lot. It is get set go time for them as their wait will be over soon.

