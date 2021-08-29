Rochelle Rao Says Working With Kapil Sharma is 'Challenging,' She is 'Nervous' Around Him

Actress Rochelle Rao, who is back in the Kapil Sharma Show as a recurring cast, opened up about her experience shooting the second season. Rochelle was famous for her role as Lottery in the previous seasons of the show. Now, she will appear in some episodes in various characters. Rochelle, who is famous for hosting Indian Premier League segments, talked about her bond with host and comedian Kapil Sharma.

Talking to Times of India, Rochelle said, “It is very challenging to work with Kapil. I am nervous all the time when he is around. He makes me the most nervous all the time, followed by all the others like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar. They all are so good. That little bit of nervousness is always there how much I prepare myself. I know I only have 5 lines but I prepare for it a lot. I rehearse a lot because I don’t want to mess it up. I’ve learnt so much from them. They are so good that at times they even coverup for me." She added that it is amazing and inspiring to watch them work.

Rochelle recently took to Instagram to share her latest look from The Kapil Sharma Show. In the pictures, she looks like an actress from the 70s. She wrote, “Just a sneak peek into tomorrow’s look."

She also recently shared a picture with Kapil, her husband Keith Siqueira, as well as the rest of the cast. They all watched the first episode together. She wrote, “We watched the first episode together yesterday, I hope you guys loved watching it as much as we did! Celebrating the start of the new season which will hopefully put a smile on your faces in these trying times! Excited for this!"

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar.

