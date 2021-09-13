The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan Calls Son Jehangir His 'Accomplishment' During Lockdown

Actor Saif Ali Khan is soon go to be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show along with his Bhoot Police co-stars, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez to promote the movie. In the show, he made some fun-filled revelations, including the activities he did during the lockdown to keep himself occupied. During the show, he mentioned that in the first lockdown, he spent most of his time learning French and doing cooking. On being asked about what special things did he do during the second one, he — in a rather witty tone — said that he had a baby. The top actor was dressed in a short white kurta and a pair of grey lowers.

Saif, who is known for his wit, said, “First lockdown, maine French aur cooking seekhi, second lockdown mein bachcha (During the first lockdown, I learnt French and cooking. During the second lockdown, I had a baby).” He could be seen pumping his fist in the air.

Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child in February this year. The couple have named their second baby boy as Jehangir Ali Khan and fondly call him Jeh. The duo had kept Jeh away from limelight to avoid the attention that they got after the birth of their first child Taimur Ali Khan. However, now they have become quite okay with letting photographers take his pictures.

Meanwhile, Bhoot Police released on Disney+Hotstar and has been getting mixed reviews. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami, Jacqueline and Javed Jaffery. The horror comedy is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Saif will now soon be seen in Adipurush, wherehe will play the role of Ravana. The mythological film based on Hindu epic Ramayana will star Prabhas as Adipurush, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. The multi-starrer movie directed by Om Raut will be produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The movie is being made in Hindi and Telugu. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. If all goes as per schedule, then the movie will hit the theatres in August next year.

