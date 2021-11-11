The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan Fears if He Stays Home, He Might Have More Children

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will have Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast as guests. In a promo clip shared by the channel on its Instagram handle, Saif Ali Khan, who was earlier seen promoting Bhoot Police on the comedy talk show, reveals why he is a workaholic.

In the video, Kapil asks, “Saif sir ka is saal mein yeh teesra project hai. Pehle Taandav kiya, phir Bhoot Police or phir ab Bunty Aur Babli 2. Sir aap lagatar kaam kar rahe hain ya family badh jaane ka pressure aap pe bhi hai?"(This is Saif Sir’s third project this year. First he did Taandav, then he did Bhoot Police and now he will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Sir, are you a workaholic or do you feel pressurised that if you stay at home for too long your family might get bigger)?"

At this, Saif quips, “Nahi family badh jaane ka pressure nahi hai. Mujhe is baat ka darr hai ki agar mein ghar baitha rahunga toh or bachche ho jayenge. (No, there is no such pressure. Rather, I am scared that if I sit at home I might become father to more kids).”

Saif was married to Amrita Singh in 1991 and has two kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from their marriage. The couple got divorced in 2004 after 13 years of being together. Saif later tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Kareena gave birth to their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February this year.

