The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan is Scared of Expensive Weddings, Says ' I Have Four Children'

Saif Ali Khan with his ‘Bhoot Police’ co-stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez will be the latest guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. In a new promo shared online, Saif confessed that he is scared of expensive weddings. The video starts with host Kapil Sharma teasing Yami about her low-key wedding with Aditya Dhar. Saif then recalled his wedding with Kareena Kapoor and said that they wanted an intimate affair as well. “Jab humne shaadi ki thi, humne bhi wohi decide kiya tha ki sirf ekdum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai (When we were getting married, we also decided to invite only close family. But the Kapoor family has at least 200 people),” he joked.

He further said, “Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai expensive shaadis se (I am very scared of expensive weddings). Mere 4 bachche hai, bohot darr lag raha hai (I have four children, I am scared).”

Saif was married to Amrita Singh in 1991 and has two kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from their marriage. The couple got divorced in 2004 after 13 years of being together. Saif later tied the knot with Kareena in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Kareena gave birth to their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February this year.

