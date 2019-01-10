GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 is Among Top 5 Shows of the Week

Despite bad reviews, The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to enter the top five shows of the week.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2
Despite bad reviews, The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to enter the top five shows of the week. Earlier it was said that the show is struggling to get the audiences and the second season isn’t registering good viewership.

Now, the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) reports that the show is among the top 5 most watched television programmes of the week.

The top position is held by Kumkum Bhagya, followed by Star Screen Awards, Super Dancer and Kundali Bhagya. The Kapil Sharma Show stands at the fifth position. These rankings are based on the average rating across all original airings in the week.

BARC report
(A screengrab from www.barcindia.co.in)

Comedian Kapil Sharma returned to television on December 29 after a break with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also, there were reports that Kapil took a pay-cut for the new season of the show backed by Salman Khan. However, Krushna Abhishek has now refuted all the rumours. Speaking to Bollywoodlife.com, he told that Salman is a very generous producer. He said, "These pay cut rumours are false. We are getting our stipulated amount. We are extremely happy working together. Anyways, money is secondary. No one can beat the fact that The Kapil Sharma Show is the biggest comedy show in the country.”

Meanwhile, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti are some of the stars who are still a part of the show. Navjot Singh Sidhu continues to sit in the judge's chair.

