English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 is Among Top 5 Shows of the Week
Despite bad reviews, The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to enter the top five shows of the week.
The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2
Loading...
Despite bad reviews, The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to enter the top five shows of the week. Earlier it was said that the show is struggling to get the audiences and the second season isn’t registering good viewership.
Now, the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) reports that the show is among the top 5 most watched television programmes of the week.
The top position is held by Kumkum Bhagya, followed by Star Screen Awards, Super Dancer and Kundali Bhagya. The Kapil Sharma Show stands at the fifth position. These rankings are based on the average rating across all original airings in the week.
(A screengrab from www.barcindia.co.in)
Comedian Kapil Sharma returned to television on December 29 after a break with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Also, there were reports that Kapil took a pay-cut for the new season of the show backed by Salman Khan. However, Krushna Abhishek has now refuted all the rumours. Speaking to Bollywoodlife.com, he told that Salman is a very generous producer. He said, "These pay cut rumours are false. We are getting our stipulated amount. We are extremely happy working together. Anyways, money is secondary. No one can beat the fact that The Kapil Sharma Show is the biggest comedy show in the country.”
Meanwhile, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti are some of the stars who are still a part of the show. Navjot Singh Sidhu continues to sit in the judge's chair.
Follow @news18movies for more
Now, the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) reports that the show is among the top 5 most watched television programmes of the week.
The top position is held by Kumkum Bhagya, followed by Star Screen Awards, Super Dancer and Kundali Bhagya. The Kapil Sharma Show stands at the fifth position. These rankings are based on the average rating across all original airings in the week.
(A screengrab from www.barcindia.co.in)
Comedian Kapil Sharma returned to television on December 29 after a break with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Also, there were reports that Kapil took a pay-cut for the new season of the show backed by Salman Khan. However, Krushna Abhishek has now refuted all the rumours. Speaking to Bollywoodlife.com, he told that Salman is a very generous producer. He said, "These pay cut rumours are false. We are getting our stipulated amount. We are extremely happy working together. Anyways, money is secondary. No one can beat the fact that The Kapil Sharma Show is the biggest comedy show in the country.”
Meanwhile, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti are some of the stars who are still a part of the show. Navjot Singh Sidhu continues to sit in the judge's chair.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results