The Kapil Sharma Show Set Gets a Makeover in New Season, Has a 'Bank of Laughter' ATM

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return to TV with a new season and fans’ excitement cannot be contained. Show host Kapil Sharma took to social media on Tuesday to share some pictures from the newly built set in which the upcoming episodes will be shot. The revamped set certainly looks good. Take a look at some pictures shared by Kapil on his Instagram handle. There’s a ‘Bank of Laughter’ with an ATM and a ‘Hotel Chill Palace’.

Earlier, Kapil had shared a pic with Akshay Kumar and said that he took his blessings for upcoming film Bell Bottom. Akshay had trolled him in return saying he was searching for his brains in his knees. Their funny banter had gone viral on social media. Akshay and team Bell Bottom will be the first guest on the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna Abhishek also shared a picture from the time of shoot with team Bell Bottom. He is dressed as his character while Akshay poses with him.

The Kapil Sharma show will be inviting new artists on the show this season. It will return on Sony TV soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here