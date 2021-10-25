The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Relationship Status, Describes Man of Her Dreams

Sonakshi Sinha recently appeared on the popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show as a special guest. The actress graced an episode to promote her latest Punjabi music video, Mil Mahiya, crooned by Raashi Sood. On the show, she engaged with the show host, Kapil Sharma, in many light-hearted moments and fun banters. Kapil asked Sonakshi about her relationship status during the show. Sonakshi confessed to being single and described the man of her dreams. The actress said that she would want to be with someone who is tall, honest and has a pure heart. She further talked about being a complete family person and that her parents mean everything to her. The actress admitted to giving all her paychecks to her parents.

Kapil gave a preview of some behind-the-scenes shenanigans on his Instagram. The comedian made a new Reel with the actress, dressed in a white outfit. While she lip syncs the lines of her new song, Kapil interrupts, “Milne aate hain to aapke pitaji kahte hain khamosh (when someone comes to meet you, your father shuts him up)." To this Sonakshi punched him in good humour.

Born to veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi also slapped him and said “Khamosh (Silence)” in her father’s style.

Kapil lauded Sonakshi for her outstanding performance in the cinemas. He also spoke about her drawing skills and shared pictures of some masterpieces made by the star. Sonakshi auctioned her paintings to raise funds amid the pandemic. In the end, Kapil and the entire team along with Raashi and Sonakshi celebrated the success of the song.

The actress was last seen in the war film Bhuj: The Pride of India, led by Ajay Devgn. The film will be streaming digitally, next year. Up next, Sonakshi will be seen in the horror-comedy Kakuda, which also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

