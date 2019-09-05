The Kapil Sharma Show Star Kiku Sharda Charged 78,650 for a Cup of Cappuccino and Tea in Bali

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda, who is best known for his various avatars such as Bumper, Palak, Bachcha Yadav on The Kapil Sharma Show, was recently charged a sum of 78,650 for a cup of cappuccino and tea.

Kiku, who was vacationing in Bali, took to Twitter to reveal that the hotel where he was staying charged him 78, 650 for the hot beverages. However, he had no complaints as 78,650 in Indonesian Rupiah comes out to be about Rs 400 in Indian currency.

Kiku tweeted a picture of his bill and wrote alongside, "My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining as I am in Bali, Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to? 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee."

My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining 😜 as I am in Bali , Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to ₹ 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee pic.twitter.com/rB6U6YgVnN — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) September 3, 2019

This comes after Bollywood actor Rahul Bose called out JW Marriott Chandigarh for allegedly overcharging him for two bananas. He tweeted a video expressing his outrage over being charged Rs 442.50 for two bananas. He captioned the post saying, “you have to see this to believe it.”

The video, which had the hashtags #GoingBananas and #howtogetfitandgobroke, was seen more than 718,000 times, and garnered 21,600 likes.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.