The Kapil Sharma Show Star Sugandha Mishra is Engaged to Sanket Bhosale

Love is in the air for popular comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, as they recently announced their wedding. Sugandha shared a picture of the duo embracing each other. Their industry colleagues and friends including singer Neha Kakkar took to the comment section to congratulate them.

“Wohoooo! Soo happyyy for You both! Finally," wrote Kakkar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@sugandhamishra23)

Meanwhile, Sanket shared another image of the duo and wrote, " ❤️".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . (@drrrsanket)

Singers Tony Kakkar and Harshdeep Kaur, too, congratulated the duo.

The Kapil Sharma Show stars have been linked up with each other quite a few times. In an interview, Sugandha speaking about her equation with Sanket had said, “We are very good friends, and woh jo ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ ka dialogue hai na, ki “dosti ki hai, nibhani padegi". Toh dosti nibha rahe hain! Our chemistry is really nice, also with respect to work. Main aur kuchh nahi keh sakti."

Sanket has earned a name for himself by mimicking Sanjay Dutt. Meanwhile, Sugandha is a professional singer who has also worked with Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover.

On the work front, Sugandha and Sanket were recently seen in Sunil Grover’s Gangs of Filmistaan.

