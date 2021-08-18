The Kapil Sharma Show: Sudesh Lehri Gets Blessings from Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha

It’s only a matter of three more days until the audience witnesses the fun and laughter of The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedy show which briefly went off air, is set to resume, the coming weekend. Promos and behind-the-scenes from the shooting has already got fans of the show excited. After Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma and his team will be hosting veteran stars Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. Both the actors were recently shooting for an upcoming episode. One of the latest joinees to Kapil’s squad, Sudesh Lehri, shared a picture with Dharmendra and Shatrughan.

In the photo shared on Instagram, we can also see Kapil and his co-star on the show, Chandan Prabhakar posing together. “Inka aashirwad mil gaya, aur kya chahiye (Got their blessings, what else do I need.),”wrote Sudesh in the caption.

Kapil also shared a few snippets with Dharmendra and Shatrughan from the sets. On his Instagram stories, the stand-up comedian wrote, “Pack up.”

Last month, the shooting of the show began in full swing with all the key members. Krushna Abhishek shared a fun behind-the-scenes video with Sudesh from Day 1 of the shoot. He wrote, “What an amazing start with my partner Sudesh Lehri.”

Krushna and Sudesh are a popular comic duo on television and fans love their chemistry. They first appeared together on Comedy Circus and went on to do several comedy shows together including Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Nights Live, and The Drama Company. However, they had a fallout in 2017 due to creative differences. Now Krushna and Sudesh have reunited for The Kapil Sharma Show after more than three years.

Kapil Sharma and group are all set to entertain the audiences with their fun-filled routines and comic timing. Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, and Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera will all join to play their respective quirky characters. Akshay Kumar was the first guest in the latest season, who appeared on the show to promote his film Bell Bottom.Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Jackky Bhagnani will also be seen in the episode, when aired. Next was the team of Bhuj: The Pride of India that graced the show. Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Amy Virk and Sharad Kelkar will indulge in fun banters with Kapil and his team.

