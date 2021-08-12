The Kapil Sharma Show to Have 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' Team as Guest in New Episode

After going off-air in mid-February, The Kapil Sharma Show will be back on Sony TV soon. Show host Kapil Sharma recently took to Instagram to share pictures with Bhuj: The Pride of India team, including Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi and Ammy Virk, from the sets of the show. “A day well spent with the team of #bhuj," the comedian wrote in the caption.

In the first picture, the comedian is clicked with Ajay. In the second one, the team of Bhuj can be seen posing with Kapil on the stage.

Ajay re-shared the comedian’s post on Instagram Story. He wrote alongside, “Kapil Sharma, it was super spending the day with you. I can’t remember when I laughed so much. Congratulations bro, to you and all your colleagues. You are going to rock it in the new season. Eagerly looking forward”.

As far as Kapil’s show is concerned, some changes have been made for the new season. Audience will be able to witness some new faces, whereas Sumona Chakravarti will reportedly be no longer part of the show in this season. The decision has actually left her fans disappointed as Sumona was a part of the show for a very long time. Sumona gained a lot of popularity with her character Bhuri on the show. Even the audience became used to watching her in her character and her bittersweet chemistry with Kapil.

It is a great news for the fans of the show that they will get their regular dose of entertainment once again. As much as people love the show, they have missed it a lot. It is get set go time for them as their wait will be over soon.

