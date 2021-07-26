The Kapil Sharma Show to Replace Indian Idol 12 on August 15?

Indian Idol 12 will reportedly conclude on August 15 and the grand finale episode will go on for 12 long hours (12pm-12am) on Sony TV. More so, legendary singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, and Udit Narayan will also perform at the grand finale.

A source informed Spotboye, “The Kapil Sharma Show will air from next month in August. The premier date is yet to be confirmed but it will be taking over Indian Idol 12’s slot as the singing reality show will be airing its finale episode on August 15."

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show went off air on January 31 this year, right before Kapil had his second child with wife Ginny Chatarth. The Covid-19 pandemic was also another reason why the show went on a hiatus.

The latest promo of TKSS features Kapil, Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. In the promo the actors were seen taking pictures at a vaccination centre and saying, “seat confirmed." Then Kapil went on to say that everyone from the team have taken their two doses of vaccination. He also urged his fans to get fully vaccinated and confirm their presence as an audience of the show. They were then all seen dressed in black on a red carpet, where Kapil also poked fun at Archana.

