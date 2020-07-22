The Kapil Sharma Show to Return Soon with New Episodes

The Kapil Sharma Show’s team has started shooting and it will soon be coming with all new episodes. Confirming about the resumption of the show, Sony TV has released a promo in which Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda can be seen cracking jokes at each other.

The clip also shows Bharti, Sumona, Krushna and Kiku demanding Kapil to start the show again. Kapil in the promo is seen holding a broom in his hand.

Sharing the promo, Sony TV wrote, “Laut aayegi woh khushiyaan, aur woh jocks, kyunki hum kar rahe hain #RestartSafely aur jald hee laut rahe hain #TheKapilSharmaShow ke naye episodes ke saath!”

Responding to Sony TV’s tweet, netizens got excited, flooding the post with comments. One user wrote, “Welcome Back KAPIL SHARMA,” while the other called it a good news.

Welcome Back KAPIL SHARMA !! — Raja ❤️ (@RaghurajPrSingh) July 21, 2020

Good news — Shamshad Khan. (@raza30624) July 21, 2020

Many wrote that they are waiting, while some others posted funny memes to express their happiness. Kapil also shared a picture of himself on Tuesday on Instagram in which two people with face masks on can be seen doing his make-up. The caption of the post roughly translates to, “We are tied together with a thread of trust, otherwise, I even don’t know if these people are mine or not.”

Bharti also informed her followers on Instagram that The Kapil Sharma Show is back after 125 days. She also shared some pictures of hers from the set in which she is seen dressed in an orange suit.

The show will feature on TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.