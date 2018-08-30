GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Kapil Sharma Show To Return With New Season, Confirms Troubled Comedian

Kapil Sharma has returned to Twitter after a couple of months oflline, following a spate of very public, and very ugly, online fights, trolling and rants by the comedian.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2018, 8:58 AM IST
A file photo of comedian Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma, known for like The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil, had engaged in a war of words with Sunil Grover on Twitter earlier this year, just one episode in a string of erratic behaviours involving ugly public spats, potential lawsuits and social media meltdowns. Sharma tried his his luck with the big screen as well, without much success, but eventually returned to television with a new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which had a disastrous run thanks to his aforementioned behaviour; the series went off-air after only two episodes.

Now however, the troubled comedian seems all set to return to his TV roots. In a recent statement to PeepingMoon.com, Kapil said, “I can assure my fans that I will be back soon with another season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has the same effect on the viewers and it would really love to take it forward. However, it is at a very initial stage.”

Kapil has returned to Twitter after a couple of months oflline, following a spate of very public, and very ugly, online fights, trolling and rants by the comedian. Pictures of him posted by his fan club elicited much nostalgia (and sympathy) for the troubled performer, with fans commenting on his drastic change in appearance as well as long absence from the idiot box.







