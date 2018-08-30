English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Kapil Sharma Show To Return With New Season, Confirms Troubled Comedian
Kapil Sharma has returned to Twitter after a couple of months oflline, following a spate of very public, and very ugly, online fights, trolling and rants by the comedian.
A file photo of comedian Kapil Sharma
Loading...
Kapil Sharma, known for like The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil, had engaged in a war of words with Sunil Grover on Twitter earlier this year, just one episode in a string of erratic behaviours involving ugly public spats, potential lawsuits and social media meltdowns. Sharma tried his his luck with the big screen as well, without much success, but eventually returned to television with a new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which had a disastrous run thanks to his aforementioned behaviour; the series went off-air after only two episodes.
Now however, the troubled comedian seems all set to return to his TV roots. In a recent statement to PeepingMoon.com, Kapil said, “I can assure my fans that I will be back soon with another season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has the same effect on the viewers and it would really love to take it forward. However, it is at a very initial stage.”
Kapil has returned to Twitter after a couple of months oflline, following a spate of very public, and very ugly, online fights, trolling and rants by the comedian. Pictures of him posted by his fan club elicited much nostalgia (and sympathy) for the troubled performer, with fans commenting on his drastic change in appearance as well as long absence from the idiot box.
Now however, the troubled comedian seems all set to return to his TV roots. In a recent statement to PeepingMoon.com, Kapil said, “I can assure my fans that I will be back soon with another season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has the same effect on the viewers and it would really love to take it forward. However, it is at a very initial stage.”
Kapil has returned to Twitter after a couple of months oflline, following a spate of very public, and very ugly, online fights, trolling and rants by the comedian. Pictures of him posted by his fan club elicited much nostalgia (and sympathy) for the troubled performer, with fans commenting on his drastic change in appearance as well as long absence from the idiot box.
When he smiles! 😍@KapilSharmaK9— Kapil Universe (@KapilUniverse) August 27, 2018
Isn't cute ? pic.twitter.com/9NpBfrLSGF
Latest pic of @KapilSharmaK9 with his pet Cheeku 😍— Kapil Sharma FC (@KapilFans) July 31, 2018
isn't it cute ? ❤#KapilSharma pic.twitter.com/1GT1Bdupee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Australian Great Tim Cahill Set to Join Jamshedpur FC for ISL 5
- How to Obtain International Driving License in India – Step by Step Guide
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: Kriti Kharbanda Took a Vodka Shot to Be Able to Yell at Dharmendra for a Scene
- Realme 2 vs Honor 7A vs Redmi Y2 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1): Affordable Android Phone Battle Heats up
- Ajay Devgn Got Tired Midway Through the Honeymoon, Says Kajol
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...