The Kapil Sharma Show to Welcome Shershaah Co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

The weekend episodes of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show are all set to extend a warm welcome to the cast of Shershaah – Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on Saturday and Bollywood’s sweetheart Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani on Sunday.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will share their experience working on their recent film and enjoy the success that it received upon its arrival. The film, based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, is directed by Vishnu Varadhan. The film was earlier scheduled to bow out in July last year, but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Malhotra plays a double role in “Shershaah", wherein he will portray both the Param Vir Chakra recipient Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra. The film is co-produced by Dharma Productions, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi.

Malhotra was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s 2019 action-drama “Marjaavaan" and also has comedy “Thank God" and espionage thriller “Mission Majnu" up for release. Advani, meanwhile, had a theatrical release last year with “Indoo Ki Jawani". It was one of the first Bollywood films to release theatrically when cinema halls resumed operations after coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. She will next be seen in horror-comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and Karan Johar backed “Jug Jugg Jeeyo".

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor will be seen laughing her heart out throughout the show alongside her daughter Ridhima sharing a lot of nostalgia and precious moments. More than that, the fact that really made Neetu happy was Ridhima’s presence on the show by her side.

