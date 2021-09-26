The Kapil Sharma Show: Virender Sehwag was Pushed Inside the Dressing Room by Former India Coach

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show in one of the weekend episodes and revealed some lesser know facts about his life and sports career. He shared the stage with former teammate Mohammed Kaif.

Related | Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 Grand Finale: When and Where to Watch

The two narrated many interesting stories from their career like how Sourav Ganguly is the most superstitious cricketer of the lot and why Sachin Tendulkar is gifted player. Sehwag also reveals that since he was constantly commenting on the game from the sidelines, Sachin would offer him a banana so that he would keep quiet for that much time.

Interestingly, Sehwag also recalled being pushed by former team India coach John Wright inside the dressing room. He said, “I was getting out throughout the series by playing stupid shots and the coach warned me about it before we played Sri Lanka in the Oval. We were chasing 200 odd runs and he told me that I shouldn’t be getting out making such mistakes again. I agreed but got out once again. In the dressing room, Wright confronted me and pushed me. I called the team manager and asked for a return ticket back home saying I could not be treated like this. They explained to Wright how much I am loved in India and what would happen if this got out."

Related | The Kapil Sharma Show: Mohammad Kaif Roasts Comedian, Virender Sehwag Says ‘Galat Aadmi Se Panga Le Liya’

Talking about Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag shared an incident where he predicted the outcome of a ball before it was bowled, “Sachin Tendulkar was bowled out. He said I saw the (ball) in the outswing and then it came inside. So, it was not my fault, the balls were exchanged. That was not even an excuse, it was a genuine reason."

Sehwag further stated how Sachin’s predictions were truly eye opening, “I said only a God can see that, Tendulkar is God himself. More so, because this never happened in our lives."

Sehwag shared he was scared of facing two bowlers: Muttiah Muralitharan and Shoaib Akhtar.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here