The Kapil Sharma Show: Yami Gautam Reveals Aditya Dhar Never Proposed to Her, Says 'Aise Hi Shaadi Hogayi'

The Kapil Sharma Show, which started last month after a hiatus of six months, is garnering a lot of buzz due to its hilarious cast and entertaining guests. From the very first episode of the new season, host Kapil Sharma and his team of talented comedians have turned the show into a laugh riot. On the latest episode of the show, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez appeared as special guests to promote their film Bhoot Police.

On the show, the stars revealed juicy bits about their personal life. Kapil teased Yami, who recently got married to Uri: The Surgical Strike director asking if their love story started on the set of the film. While Yami did not divulge the details, she talked about her wedding which only consisted of 20 guests. She said even her grandmother did not attend the wedding, to follow Covid-19 protocols.

To this, Saif also said that she and Kareena wanted to have a small wedding. However he revealed that they had a grand wedding. “There are 200 people in the Kapoor family," he said.

He further said that he is scared of expensive weddings, adding, “Mere chaar bacche hai (I have four kids)." He said that everyone should do a simple wedding, adding “Agar bhaag ke kar liya toh bhi koi problem nahi (I have no problem with them eloping)."

Kapil also pulled the actress’ leg for saying in an interview that they wanted to take their entire family on their honeymoon. He said, “Aapko pata nahi ki waha family ko nahi leke jaate, waaha family banate hai (Don’t you know you don’t take your family on your honeymoon but you make one there." Yami revealed that they are both too busy to go to the honeymoon. She also said that they would both love to take their families home. To this, Saif teasingly asked Yami, “Oh really?" Jacqueline was left in splits by the interaction.

The stars were also asked what they did during the lockdown. “First lockdown, maine French aur cooking seekhi, second lockdown mein bachcha (During the first lockdown, I learnt French and cooking. During the second lockdown, I had a baby)." He could be seen pumping his fist in the air.

Meanwhile, Kapil flirted with Jacqueline, who reminded him about their fake wedding in 2015, when she first came to the show. Archana Puran Singh then told Kapil to stop flirting with Jacqueline as he is married. The host asked why she is so jealous of him. To this Archana said she is not jealous but a good friend of his wife Ginni Chatarth. Kapil then quipped, “Usne kitne paise diye hai aapko yeh bolne ke liye (How much has Ginni paid you to say that)?"

Kapil also asked Jacqueline, who is from Sri Lanka which country’s boy will she get married to. She replied “India," to which Kapil could be seen pumping his fist.

The stars also interacted with the other comedians. Krushna Abhishek, who plays Sapna in the show, asked Yami how Aditya propositioned her for marriage. She said, “Unhone propose hi nahi kiya. Aise hi shaadi hogayi (He never proposed to me. The wedding happened just like that)."

The stars were also shown comments left by netizens on their social media post. In one of the pictures, Jacqueline could be seen doing a Yoga pose while climbing a pole. When Kapil asked Said if he was done reading the comments, he said, “I was busy staring at the picture." Yami, Jacqueline and Saif can be seen left in splits as Kapil read out hilarious comments left on their pictures.

Meanwhile, Bhoot Police also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. The horror comedy is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

