The Kardashians Review: Kim's Sex Tape Back to Haunt Her, Kourtney Finds Love of Her Life While Kylie Expects Baby 2

After wrapping up a 20-season run of their flagship reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the famous family is back in our lives with their flashy lifestyle. I will be honest, I have missed the massive mansions, fancy four-wheelers and sunny Los Angeles. And the drama that the Kardashians’ lives seem to be surrounded with on a day basis.

Two episodes of The Kardashians are out now (on Disney+ Hotstar in India). The premiere episode began with Kim hosting a barbecue at her pad, where the drama picks up soon as he discovers some party is claiming to reveal some unreleased parts from her 20-year-old sex tape.

While the mother of two sharpens her claws against a potential scandal which she wants to protect her kids from, she gets one of the biggest opportunities of her life – an offer to host Saturday Night Live. Her prep and anxiety over taking on the challenge gives a good insight into what goes into the making of this iconic comedy show.

Kim’s ongoing divorce with Kanye West is often referenced, mostly in a positive way, showing that he still supports all her endeavours. These parts were clearly shot before the drama intensified between them, as we all know now now.

While Keeping Up with the Kardashians sought to please their viewership with heightened drama and fast-paced editing, the Disney+ version focuses more on the women’s day-to-day existences – business meetings, carpooling, house cleaning, family dinners. They have so many businesses that momager Kris Jenner, while listing them, is sure has forgotten one of their names. The Kardashians is an apt presentation of the family as it is today – billionaire, business-savvy sisters and mothers who broke out of the ‘reality TV star’ mould many years ago.

Two of the siblings are missing from the first two episodes – Kendall Jenner because of Covid, and brother Rob Kardashian, reportedly because he doesn’t want be part of the show. Another KUWTK regular who is missing from the show is Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner). We see Kris’ current flame, Corey, briefly.

The more interesting developments are in Kourtney and Kylie’s lives. While the former is deeply in love with drummer Travis Barker, and trying to have a baby, the youngest sister is expecting her second child already. We do not see much of Kylie in the first two episodes, as The Kardashians seems to focus on the three sisters – Kim, Kourtney and Khole.

Khloe is seen working through relationship problems with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The build-up to Travis’ romantic proposal to Kourtney is recorded in detail. Keep your eye peeled for the third episode if you want to catch up on all the drama.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.