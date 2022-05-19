The Kardashians: Surprising Takeaways and Revelations from This Week's Episode

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known across the world for their makeup brands, their careers, clothing and beverage businesses and their infamous relationships. Following the season finale of their reality TV show, Keeping Up with The Kardashians”, the famous family has now started another show, dubbed plainly as the “The Kardashians.”

The show is being streamed on both Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar and has already released six episodes since its premier on 14th April this year. This week’s episode saw a lot of drama and arguments as well as emotional moments from the family members’ lives. Here are five surprising revelations and takeaways from the most recent episode that came out on Thursday:

Kim Kardashian passed the bar

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian has been hitting the books to pursue a law career like her late father, Robert Kardashian. However, Kardashian had failed her first three attempts at passing the First Year Law Students’ Examination, popularly known as the “baby bar”. In this week’s episode, the SKIMS owner anxiously waited for the results and stated that it was her last attempt at taking the exam, and if she failed, it would be the end of her law school journey.

Kim Kardashian was seen going up to her car, along with her daughter, North, and her Chief Marketing Officer, for KKW beauty, Tracy Romulus and her children, Remi and Ryan Romulus. As the occupants of the car waited in bated breath, Kardashian exclaimed, “I PASSED”, and began to cry after saying, “I’m so happy. I literally didn’t think I did.”

The episode also included glimpses of Kim Kardashian’s work at the Anti-Recidivism Coalition with Scott Budnick. The duo were seen calling their celebrity friends in an effort to gain clemency, from the governor of Oklahoma, for Julius Jones who was wrongfully sentenced to death. Kardashian and Budnick garnered enough support which contributed towards Jones’ clemency

Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick’s make peace after their argument

Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, were arguing at the end of the previous episode over Disick being excluded from Jenner’s birthday. Thursday’s episode saw Kendall Jenner and Disick still yelling at each other after which the former walked away. In a confessional, Kris Jenner said that Scott Disick had to “Get a hold of his emotion right now and not be so rattled.”

Jenner drove off to Kourtney Kardashian’s house where her other sister, Khloe Kardashian was also present. Khloe Kardashian said, “I do think you should say, ‘Hey, moving forward, stop talking to my family about things. You ask me if I’m comfortable, stop putting everyone else in the middle.’ Done. You’re supposed to be the boss here.”

Towards the end of the episode, Disick went to Jenner’s home where the two sat down and discussed what had happened. Jenner apologised and said, “There’s obviously a respect level for everyone involved in this situation, but it’s also such a fresh thing and I was trying to apologize to you in that moment cause it was raw,” she explained. “I should’ve thought better about that.” Disick replied that he understands and he’s not mad at her.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker blend families

Lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have recently gotten engaged on the show amid a garden of roses next to the beach. The couple are now working on integrating their families together by inviting their respective children over for her dinner. The couple’s PDA packed moments much to their children’s chagrin are also featured on the episode.

Earlier, Kardashian and Barker expressed their thoughts on having a baby together and Kardashian was seen going through an egg retrieval procedure. Unfortunately the egg had perished in an embryo stage. On the episode, Kardashian’s doctor revealed that she had another egg that was perfect for egg retrieval which left the couple in a state of happiness and shock.

