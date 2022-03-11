The Kashmir Files Actor Pallavi Joshi's Special Connection With Swapnil Bandokar

Marathi show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya is a popular platform for film stars to promote their movies. Recently, actor Pallavi Joshi appeared on the show to promote her upcoming movie, The Kashmir Files, directed by her husband Vivek Agnihotri. Singer Swapnil Bandodkar and actor Chinmay Mandlekar also graced the show, which makes the audience laugh out loud.

However, there are a lot of things that are unknown to the audience. For instance, Pallavi Joshi has had a special relationship with Swapnil Bandodkar. She is the cousin of Swapnil’s wife Sampada Bandodkar. The latter is the maternal aunt of the former. The two have a very good bond. Pallavi and Swapnil are also very good friends. Their bond was visible on the sets of the show as well.

Pallavi Joshi has been an actor since her childhood. Her inspiration comes from her family, which has been involved in the film industry for a long time. Her brother Master Alankar garnered a lot of popularity as a child artist. Her mother-in-law was a teacher of music. Pallavi Joshi’s husband Vivek Agnihotri is a director. His movie The Kashmir Files will hit theatres on Friday, March 11.

