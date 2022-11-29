The Kashmir Files Actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar React to Nadav Lapid's 'Propaganda' Comment

The Kashmir Files actors Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar responded after IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid called the film ‘vulgar’ and ‘propaganda.’ Darshan Kumar, who was upset with the remarks said that the film is not on vulgarity but it is on reality. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial is based on the 1990s exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and the events that led to it. Darshan said, “Everyone has their own individual opinions on anything they see and perceive. But one can’t deny the fact is that The Kashmir files is a film which has depicted the actual plight of Kashmiri pandit community, who are still fighting for justice against the brutal acts of terrorism."

He further told ETimes, “He further added, “So this film is not on vulgarity but on reality."

Anupam Kher, who played a pivotal role in the film, also shared his thoughts. He took to Twitter to write, “No matter how high the height of the lie is..It is always small in comparison to the truth."

For the uninitiated, at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, jury head, Israeli filmmaker Nadac Lapid criticised The Kashmir Files and said that the film felt like a ‘propaganda, vulgar movie.’

Lapid said, “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life."

