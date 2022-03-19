The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher’s Mom ‘Hurt, Disillusioned, Furious’ As She Talks About Exodus

The Kashmir Files has created history at the box office. The film, which was made with a small budget, emerged as one of the highest grosser in recent time. In eight days, the film minted Rs. 116.45 crores and went from having 630+ screens to 4000 screens. Actor Anupam Kher, who plays the lead in the film, has been received praises for his performance, while many are lauding Vivek Agnihotri for making the film. Now, Anupam Kher shared a video where his mother, Dulhari, opened up about her own experience during the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. She even got emotional while narrating the ordeal she and people close to her had to go through.

When the actor asked his mother how she felt after watching the film, she said everything portrayed in the film is absolutely true, and that is the reason why the film is winning hearts and minting money at the box office. She also revealed that her brothers suffered during the exodus and recalled refugee camps conditions at the time.

She revealed her brother had made his house just that year before the exodus and had received a letter threatening him that it is his turn next. She also added that she still wants to return back to Kashmir and stay there, even if she gets just a room to herself. She gives all the credits to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. When Anupam Kher asks if she liked his performance in the movie, his mother quipped, “Tu nahi accha laga'(I did not like you)."

Sharing the post, Anupam Kher wrote, “I wanted to be a little light-hearted while telling Mom about the box office success of #TheKashmirFiles!! But she was in no such mood. She is focused, fearless, hurt, disillusioned and furious! She speaks about the ordeal of the #KashmiriHindus genocide. About women, children suffering, and about her younger brother #MotiLalKak. And she takes on the politicians! Dulari is deeply hurt!"

The Kashmir Files has emerged as one of the most profitable films in recent times and has created history. The Day 8 collection of the film was almost at par with that of Baahubali 2 and bigger than Dangal. It will now be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

