The Kashmir Files Ban Ends In UAE, To Release With Zero Cuts; Vivek Agnihotri Reacts

After setting the Indian box office on fire, The Kashmir Files is now headed to the UAE. A few days ago, Vivek Agnihotri had revealed that the film has been banned in the country but the reason behind the ban was unknown. The director on Wednesday took to Twitter and revealed that the ban on the film has finally been lifted and The Kashmir Files will release in the UAE on April 7.

“BIG VICTORY: FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore. (Thanks Sanu for this portrait)," he tweeted. Anupam Kher also celebrated the news. Speaking with The Lallantop earlier this month, Vivek had mentioned The Kashmir Files being banned in a few countries. “The movie is banned in the UAE. They said that we can’t show this film. The same is the case in Singapore and Qatar," he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it has been reported the British Parliament has invited Vivek and his wife Pallavi Joshi (who also featured in the movie) to talk about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, the director confirmed the news. “That’s right, my wife Pallavi and I have been invited to the British parliament. We will be heading there next month. The Kashmir Files was made with the express purpose of taking the message of the Kashmir Pandits’ genocide to every corner of the world. I am glad we are getting there,” he said.

The Kashmir Files has also recorded an impressive box office collection since its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Wednesday and revealed The Kashmir Files is inching towards the Rs 250 crore mark. He tweeted: “#TheKashmirFiles [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr, Tue 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 234.03 cr. #India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER." The film will be entering week 4 this weekend.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.