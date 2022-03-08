The Kashmir Files: Bombay HC Dismisses Petition Seeking to Stop the Release of Vivek Agnihotri's Film

The Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to stop the release of Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files. The film can now be released on its scheduled date of March 11. The film is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s due to the Kashmir Insurgency. For the uninitiated, public interest litigation was filed in the Bombay HC seeking to stall the release of Agnihotri’s film by an Uttar Pradesh man, Intezar Hussain Sayed. His plea stated that the film’s trailer seemed to depict the Muslim community in a bad light and the movie showed a one-sided view of the incident which could trigger violence.

The movie “will not only hurt the religious sentiments of Muslim community but also ignite emotions and inflame members of the Hindu community with clear possibility of triggering violence in all parts of India," the plea said. It further stated that with the ongoing elections in various states (UP being one of them), the film can be used by political parties to cause communal violence.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Meanwhile, the film has been making the headline ahead of its release for another reason. Recently, the director took a dig at comedian Kapil Sharma for not inviting them to his show to promote the film. Vivek Agnihotri was recently requested by a fan to promote The Kashmir Files on The Kapil Sharma Show. To this, the filmmaker replied back claiming the makers of the show refused to promote his film because it didn’t have a ‘commercial star’ in it. “They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have big commercial star. #FACT,” he wrote.

Since then, Boycott Kapil Sharma Show has been trending on Twitter.

