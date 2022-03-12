The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Scores Well, Gives Competition to Radhe Shyam

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is off to a good start and has collected in the Rs 3.25-3.50 crore nett range in the Box Office on its first day of release. According to Box Office India, this is the best number seen for a small release post the pandemic, and the film has beaten the likes of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Badhaai Do, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyameva Jayate 2, Bell Bottom and Roohi all of which are far bigger films with far wider releases.

#TheKashmirFiles springs a BIGGG SURPRISE on Day 1… Despite limited showcasing [630+ screens], the film goes from strength to strength during the course of the day… Evening and night shows EXTRAORDINARY… SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 and 3 is a surety… Fri ₹ 3.55 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/mGu4pxK7MW— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2022

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar among others, and tells the heartbreaking story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. The film was released on limited screens of around 700 and according to the BoI report, it has done good business in circuits like Gujarat and East Punjab.

Moreover, The Kashmir Files have also given a tough competition of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam, which was also released in the theatres on March 11. “The Kashmir Files has beaten Radhe Shyam out of sight across North India be it Delhi NCR, Punjab and Haryana though UP is better for Radhe Shyam as it has a far wider release there as compared to The Kashmir Files. Radhe Shyam also has more shows in NCR and East Punjab but still, The Kashmir Files has far better collections," the report read.

In an interview with News18 recently, Vivek Agnihotri said, “It’s a human tragedy of unimaginable proportion. Nobody has ever spoken about the human side of the story. Nobody has ever spoken about when you allow terrorism to enter any society, what do you lose? You just don’t lose lives. You lose thousands of years of cultural heritage. You lose diversity… Whose loss is this? Is this the loss of Kashmir? Or is this the loss of India? Or is this the loss of humanity, that you lost such great knowledge? That is what my film is all about. It’s not about Hindu or Muslim like people would want to believe."

