The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 4: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Roars on First Monday, Collects Approx Rs 16 crore

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files created a roar on its first Monday and collected more than its opening day. According to Box Office India, Anupam Kher starrer collected 16 crore nett on its first Monday. The film, shown on around 630 screens in India, collected Rs 3.55 crore on day 1. Its current total stands at around Rs 43.04 crore.

According to the BOI report, “The film is being driven by North India and Gujarat / Saurashtra which are the leading contributors and both multiplexes and single screens are working fantastically well in both these areas. Delhi/UP and East Punjab as well as some other circuits are sure to see post-pandemic records but Delhi/UP and East Punjab will be about where they fall in the all-time list."

Interestingly, The Kashmir Files has emerged as the first choice of moviegoers despite big-budget films including Radhe Shyam, Batman, and Gangubai Kathiawadi running in cinemas. Unlike these films, The Kashmir Files also doesn’t boast of any big mainstream commercial star. While Radhe Shyam is headlined by South superstar Prabhas, Batman has Hollywood heartthrob Robert Pattinson. Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Bollywood acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt. Whereas, The Kashmir Files features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi

In an interview with News18 recently, Vivek Agnihotri said, “It’s a human tragedy of unimaginable proportion. Nobody has ever spoken about the human side of the story. Nobody has ever spoken about when you allow terrorism to enter any society, what do you lose? You just don’t lose lives. You lose thousands of years of cultural heritage. You lose diversity… Whose loss is this? Is this the loss of Kashmir? Or is this the loss of India? Or is this the loss of humanity, that you lost such great knowledge? That is what my film is all about. It’s not about Hindu or Muslim like people would want to believe."

