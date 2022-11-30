The Kashmir Files: Consul General of Israel Meets Anupam Kher, Apologises for IFFI Jury Head's Comment

After IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid’s remarks on The Kashmir Files created a controversy, Israel’s Counsel General Kobbi Shoshani met Anupam Kher to apologise to him. The actor shared a video where Kobbi can be seen condemning Lapid’s comments on the Vivek Agnihotri directorial. He clarified that the remarks were a personal opinion of a minor part of Israel and it had nothing to do with the country.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Thank you dearest @KobbiShoshani, Counsel General of #Israel in Mumbai for visiting my school @actorprepares. Our friendship is too strong to get affected by an individual’s vulgar remark at

@iffi. But I really appreciate your gesture, generosity and kindness. 🙏🇮🇳🇮🇱"

Watch:

Thank you dearest @KobbiShoshani, Counsel General of #Israel in Mumbai for visiting my school @actorprepares. Our friendship is too strong to get affected by an individual’s vulgar remark at @iffi. But I really appreciate your gesture, generosity and kindness. 🙏🇮🇳🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/UI7ecm59FN— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 29, 2022

For the uninitiated, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd IFFI, on Monday described The Kashmir Files as “propaganda" and “vulgar". The film, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus was released in theatres on March 11, was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI and was screened on November 22. In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid said he was “disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the film festival.

Speaking exclusively to News18 after the outrage over Lapid’s remarks, Israel’s Consul General Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani said he saw The Kashmir Files a year ago and that “it touched his heart", adding that Lapid does not represent Israel with his opinion on the film.

Besides Anupam Kher, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, his actress wife Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar expressed their displeasure over Lapid’s comments.

