The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Goes 'OMG' After Woman Painted Film's Poster With Blood

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri is shocked by the gesture of a woman artist who painted his film’s poster with her blood. Sharing her painting and photos, Vivek tweeted that it was “unbelievable". The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the 1990s, has emerged as one of the biggest movies at the box office since the pandemic set in.

Sharing photos of the poster painted by the woman, Vivek wrote, “OMG. Unbelievable. I don’t know what to say… how to thank Manju Soni ji @manjusoni. Gratitude." However, in a separate tweet, he requested people to not do such things. “Though I appreciate feelings but I very seriously request people not to try anything like this. This is not good at all," Vivek tweeted.

Though I appreciate feelings but I very seriously request people not to try anything like this. This is not good at all. https://t.co/nCt3aFAqio— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 24, 2022

While the movie and the filmmaker have received praises from everywhere, Vivek Agnihotri recently revealed that he has also received threats as well. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Vivek revealed that two boys ‘barged’ into his office recently in his and his wife Pallavi Joshi’s absence and pushed his female manager.

“There have been threats. Recently two boys barged into our office when my wife and I were not there. Only a manager, a middle-aged lady was here. They pushed her with the door, she fell they asked for me and then fled. I never spoke about this incident because I didn’t want such elements to get any publicity. I told them not to bother with the security. But they said they have to,” he said. Just last week, the filmmaker was provided with Y-graded security.

The Kashmir Files is unstoppable at the box office. It has seen an impressive rise in its box office collection since the movie was released and within two weeks, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has already made its way into the Rs 200 crore club. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday tweeted that the movie collected Rs 10.03 crore on Wednesday, pushing Rs 200.13. The collection has set a new benchmark for films releasing post-Covid.

