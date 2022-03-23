The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Slams IAS Officer Who Asked Him to Donate Film's Earnings

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has taken a jibe at IAS officer Niyaz Khan after the latter asked him to donate all of the film’s earnings for the education of Brahmin children in Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Vivek asked Khan for his appointment so that they can discuss how Khan, too, can help with the royalty of his books.

According to Khan’s Twitter bio, he has written seven novels. The IAS officer tweeted, “Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crore. Great. People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins’ feelings. I would respect film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children’s education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity."

Vivek replied, “Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko (I’m coming to Bhopal on the 25th). Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer."

Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko. Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer. https://t.co/9P3oif8nfL— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 20, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic movies. It is ruling headlines, box office collections and has created a storm on social media. On Monday night, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and shared a Facebook screenshot of netizens expressing their views about his movie.

“For the first time in my life, saw a movie in a theatre after which the hall was completely silent… there were no conversations, No laughter, just pin drop silence… a symbol of how the movie impacted the people… I had this heaviness in my heart… almost choked many times," the social media user had written.

Sharing the same, Vivek Agnihotri talked about how the audience has been more respectful to the movie than critics and tweeted, “I have observed that the audience is far more respectful to the victims of Kashmir Genocide than the critics. What has been your experience?"

