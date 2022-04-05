The Kashmir Files' Dream Run at Box Office Continues, Film To Soon Enter Rs 250 Cr Club

Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files is showing no signs of slowing down. The film will soon join the coveted club of movies that have crossed the Rs 250 crore mark.

The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty, has been doing great business at the box office. The Kashmir Files is pulling the crowd to the theatres even after three weeks.

Despite controversies and strong competition from films like Bachchhan Paandey and RRR, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has managed to thrive at the box office. The film has benefitted immensely from strong word-of-mouth promotion.

The film collected close to Rs 7 crore last weekend and will soon cross the Rs 250 crore mark in India, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Kashmir Files has already beaten the collection record of Prabhas’ Radhe in its sensational run at the box office.

#TheKashmirFiles scores yet again, despite two new releases [#Attack, #Morbius] and holdover title [#RRR] taking a chunk of its screens, prime shows and biz… All set for ₹ 250 cr… [Week 4] Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3 cr. Total: ₹ 245.03 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/kqcCMfEF96— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2022

According to Koimoi’s report, The Kashmir Files was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore and has made a total profit of Rs 228 crore in 23 days. This translates to a staggering thousand per cent profit. The filmmakers are now preparing to dub the film in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages after seeing its success in the Hindi belt.

The Kashmir Files is based on the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s during the Kashmir insurgency. While the film has performed well at the box office, the makers have also been accused of manipulating facts and making a propaganda film.

