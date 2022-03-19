The Kashmir Files Enters Rs 100 Crore Club, Earns Rs 19.15 Cr on Day 8, Beats Dangal Box Office

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, is clearly proving to be the favourite amongst the audiences. The film, which had a humble start at the box office with Rs 3.55 crores opening, has entered the Rs 100 crore club on day 8.

The film has registered its highest single day collection on the eighth day. On Friday, it collected a total of Rs 19.15 crores, which is slightly higher than its day 6, i.e., Wednesday collections of Rs 19.05 crores. With its day 8 collection, the film has entered the league of some of the biggest films at the box office- Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal. In fact, while its day 8 collection is close to Baahubali 2, which pocketed Rs 19.75 crores, The Kashmir Files actually surpassed Dangal’s day 8 BO collections. Dangal had made Rs 18.59 crores on eighth day. The total domestic box office collection of the Anupam Kher starrer currently stands at Rs 116.45 crores.

#TheKashmirFiles highlights…⭐ Records its HIGHEST *single day total* on [second] Fri [₹ 19.15 cr]⭐ Will comfortably cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2⭐ Advance bookings for [second] Sat and Sun are PHENOMENAL⭐ Being dubbed in #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada and #Malayalam pic.twitter.com/QIfBj7kmcB— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2022

#TheKashmirFiles creates HISTORY… *Day 8* of #TKF [₹ 19.15 cr] is AT PAR with #Baahubali2 [₹ 19.75 cr] and HIGHER THAN #Dangal [₹ 18.59 cr], the two ICONIC HITS… #TKF is now in august company of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 116.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/sjLWXV78J9— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2022

The Kashmir Files had collected 97.30 crores INR on its first week. The fact that Friday was a Holi also helped the film register the highest it’s highest single day collection. The film will now be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The Kashmir Files had made a humble start at the BO, minting just 3.55 crores INR. The collections gradually increased with it collecting 8.50 crores and 15.10 crores INR respectively on Saturday and Sunday (Day 2 and Day 3). This is one of those films that actually made more money on Day 4, despite it being a non Holiday. The film collected 15.05 crores INR on day 4 (Monday), 18 crores INR on day 5, 19.05 crores INR on Day 6, and 18.05 crores INR on day 7. The film is expected to reach the 150 crore mark by the second weekend, given its upward trend. The film had got just 630+ screens but from 2nd weekend, it was given 4000 screens.

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty. It will give a competition to Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey, which released yesterday and has suffered 400-500 screens because of the Vivek Agnihotri film.

