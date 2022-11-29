The Kashmir Files-IFFI Controversy: RGV Says Nadav Lapid Is 'Foreigner', Can't Have 'Knowledge of Background'

The Kashmir Files At IFFI 2022 Controversy: The 53rd International Film Festival of India took a shocking turn when IFFI Jury Head — Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called The Kashmir Files a ‘vulgar’ movie. While Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher have shared their reactions to the statement, Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV also said that he was shocked by the international filmmaker’s views on the film.

Speaking with India Today, Ram Gopal Varma said that while opinions should be respected, he called Nadav Lapid’s opinion ‘harsh.’ “While one should respect anyone’s opinion even if we disagree, I found it shocking that he gave such a harsh statement about the subject matter of the film when he is a foreigner and hence he cannot have any knowledge of the background,” he said.

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files was screened at the festival last week, eight months after the film was released on the big screen. The film was selected for the Indian Panorama for IFFI 2022.

Speaking about the film, Nadav Lapid said at the closing ceremony, “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life."

The film was among the biggest hits of the first half of the year. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, received praise from audiences for portraying the chilling tales of the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 from the valley. The film starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

