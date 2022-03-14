The Kashmir Files: IMDb Detects 'Unusual Voting Activity' on Film's Page, Changes Rating System

Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film The Kashmir Files released last week. Inspired by the true events that unfolded in Kashmir after the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the movie is receiving much praise from cine lovers. However, the recent development at the IMDb website shows how there has been an “unusual voting activity" regarding the ratings of the film.

IMDb is an online database of information related to films, television series, and streaming content online. The movies listed on IMDb include details like cast, production crew and personal biographies, plot summaries, ratings, and fan and critical reviews. The recent development with The Kashmir Files pertains to its ratings. The IMDb page of The Kashmir Files shows a note that read, “Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied."

Usual ratings on IMDb can be done by registered users who can cast a vote ranging from one to ten on every released title in the database. IMDb explains that “individual votes are then aggregated and summarized as a single IMDb rating, visible on the title’s main page."

However, after the website noticed the “unusual activity,” IMDb changed its voting method to prevent manipulation. The rating for The Kashmir Files currently stands at 8.3 with 1,35,000 votes recorded. While 94 percent of users gave it a 10 rating, 4 percent of users rated it 1. IMDb explained the weighted rating on its website: “IMDb publishes weighted vote averages rather than raw data averages." The website mentions that under this method, they accept and consider all votes received by users, but not all votes have the same impact or weight on the final rating of the work. However, it is also mentioned that IMDb does not disclose the exact method used to generate the rating. IMDb also added that an alternate weighting calculation is applied in order to preserve the “reliability" of their system when unusual voting activity is detected. The website explains that it is done to ensure that their rating mechanism remains “effective."

It should be noted, soon after the release of the film, many users pointed out how The Kashmir Files has received 10/10 ratings.

But soon after IMDb detected the alleged “unusual activity," it was pointed out by a user on Twitter. Agnihotri has also responded to this issue and termed it “unusual and unethical.”

THIS IS UNUSUAL AND UNETHICAL. https://t.co/Iwcc7yQCGk— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 14, 2022

The Kashmir Files was released last week and stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

