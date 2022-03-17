The Kashmir Files: Kirron Kher Congratulates Hubby Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri for 'Resounding Success' of the Film

Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release, The Kashmiri Files is witnessing unprecedented applause from across the country. The drama movie, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency, has set the cash registers. Despite releasing on limited big screens, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has recorded phenomenal growth, courtesy of its strong word-of-mouth publicity. This is not all. The amazing public support has made the theatre owners across India increase the number of shows.

Not just this, but the film, which features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles, has received massive responses and support from several celebrities. And now, actor turned politician, Kirron Kher has lauded the entire team of The Kashmiri Files for excellently delivering the ‘tragic truth’ of a ‘humanitarian crisis.' The Veer-Zaara actress, who is presently seen as a judge on a talent reality show India’s Got Talent, appreciated her husband Anupam Kher and director Vivek Agnihotri for the “resounding success" of the film.

Kirron Kher tweeted, “Congratulations to Vivek Agnihotri Anupam P Kher and the team of The Kashmir Files for its resounding success. The stark and tragic Truth told brilliantly moves everyone. It is the chronicling of a Humanitarian Crisis that was ignored for many years. Well done. Jai Ho”. The movie, which had its theatrical release on March 11, also received amazing support from celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Ram Gopal Varma, and Abhishek Kapoor, who took to the social media to praise the entire team of The Kashmiri Files.

Congratulations to @vivekagnihotri, @AnupamPKher and the team of The Kashmir Files for its resounding success. The stark and tragic Truth told brilliantly moves everyone. It is the chronicling of a Humanitarian Crisis that was ignored for many years. Well done. Jai Ho 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nC6sBzVdZC— Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) March 16, 2022

In a bid to promote the film among the masses and to encourage people to go and watch it, several states have declared the film tax-free, and some of these states are Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. As per the estimates, The Kashmiri Files has entered the Rs. 50 crore club after bagging Rs. 18 crores on day five of its theatrical release.

