The Kashmir Files Makers Vivek Agnihotri and Abhishek Agarwal Get Appreciation From PM Modi

The Kashmir Files has been making headlines for quite some time now. The film which was released on March 11 is getting appreciation from both, the audience and critics. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now appreciated the movie.

Yes, the Prime Minister called on the filmmakers - Vivek Agnihotri and Abhishek Agarwal, to bless them for daring to make a film that depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency. During the visit, Vivek and Abhishek were accompanied by actor Pallavi Josh as well. Expressing his gratitude, producer Abhishek Agarwal felicitated Prime Minister.

He also took to Twitter and shared a couple of pictures from their meeting with the Prime Minister. “It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles. We’ve never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji," he wrote.

It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji.What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles.We’ve never been prouder to produce a film.Thank you Modi Ji @narendramodi @vivekagnihotri #ModiBlessedTKF pic.twitter.com/H91njQM479— Abhishek Agarwal (@AbhishekOfficl) March 12, 2022

In a recent interview with News18, Vivek Agnihotri said, “It’s a human tragedy of unimaginable proportion. Nobody has ever spoken about the human side of the story. Nobody has ever spoken about when you allow terrorism to enter any society, what do you lose? You just don’t lose lives. You lose thousands of years of cultural heritage. You lose diversity… Whose loss is this? Is this the loss of Kashmir? Or is this the loss of India? Or is this the loss of humanity, that you lost such great knowledge? That is what my film is all about. It’s not about Hindu or Muslim like people would want to believe."

On the other hand, The Kashmir Files is also making solid business at the box office. On day one, the film collected around Rs 3.25 to 3.50 crore and has given a tough competition to Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam. With this, the film has also beaten the likes of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Badhaai Do, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyameva Jayate 2, Bell Bottom and Roohi. Day two numbers of the movie are expected to be bigger than day one.

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar among other. It depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.

